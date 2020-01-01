About this product
A favorite strain of many regions, this multi-colored drop swirl retro bar is earthy and sweet. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO. Fan comments: "It smelled like incense when I first opened it, then like wild herbs when I used it." "It was smooth but clean on my skin." "Reminds me of a riverside picnic with friends back in '78." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.