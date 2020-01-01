 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
HempExCo 420 Soap - Headband

by HempExCo

$7.99MSRP

About this product

A favorite strain of many regions, this multi-colored drop swirl retro bar is earthy and sweet. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO. Fan comments: "It smelled like incense when I first opened it, then like wild herbs when I used it." "It was smooth but clean on my skin." "Reminds me of a riverside picnic with friends back in '78." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Headband

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Welcome to HempExCo! HempExCo brands deliver quality and convenience to you in every product. A pharmacist is on staff to research, develop and compound your products and answer your questions. Our products are non-GMO, cruelty-free, third-party lab tested, vegan, and zero THC. We use raw product farmed organically in Colorado to give you the purest CBD possible that is contaminant free. We use proprietary blends of long- and fast-acting CBD for combined relief types. We also use water-soluble and oil-soluble CBD depending on the product requirements. As always, HempExCo offers free shipping on all orders over $40.