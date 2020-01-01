About this product
Pineapple Express yellow, energizing sativa bar with a light but delicious scent. Each bar is marked with our leaf stamp so you know you are getting the real 420 Soap brand and not a knock-off. Vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO. Fan comments: "Smells like juicy, fresh-cut pineapple." "It felt creamy at first then light and lathery." "Reminded me of a luau when my grandparents took me to Hawaii." Ingredients: Saponified oils of coconut, olive, shea butter, grapeseed, castor, non-GMO canola and hemp, fragrance, soy wax, mica.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.