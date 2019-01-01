About this product
CBD drops are made from organically grown hemp, with use of supercritical carbon dioxide extraction method that allows us to maintain the widest range of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial hemp compounds. Hemp extract is dissolved in premium quality hemp seed oil and it effectively balances our endocannabinoid system functionality. You can also find 3% and 10% CBD oil in our offer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hempika
Hemp products rich in precious plant cannabinoids