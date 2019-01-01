About this product
Amnesia haze CBD e-liquid delivers us a pleasant earthy and citrus flavour, without getting high. All our e-liquids are made from refined full spectrum extract and natural hemp terpenes, diluted in PG/VG base, all with intention to deliver flavours as similar as possible to cannabis strains. If you want to know more, or place an order, please send us an inquiry.
About this strain
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.