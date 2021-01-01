 Loading…

510 VAPE BATTERY ( YES YOU NEED THIS FOR THE CARTS TO WORK) OR ONE SIMILAR.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

To turn on, press the button 5 times !!! Includes USB charge port. The recommend heat setting for our cartridges is Green. The heat setting's are: Green- Low Blue- Medium Red- High

About this brand

All Hempire Direct products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Hempire Direct provides private label manufacturing for a variety of hemp products ; Delta 8 THC Oil, Delta 8 THC Vapes, Delta 8 THC Edibles, Delta 8 THC Softgels. CBD Oils, Concentrates and Topicals, and premium Indoor Hemp Flower. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Hempire Direct products are available at HempireDirect.com or just download our app from the app store. And at select retailers around the country.

About this strain

Battery Stick

Battery Stick

