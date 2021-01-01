 Loading…

Sativa

DELTA 8 THC VAPE CARTRIDGE Lemon Cake

by Hempire Direct

Hempire Direct Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes DELTA 8 THC VAPE CARTRIDGE Lemon Cake

About this product

Our Delta 8 THC hemp derived vape cartridge has been voted most potent Delta 8 cart available by LA Weekly and contains 96% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total extract 950mg/ Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC) 50mg/ cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Also we always recommend vaping your cart on the lowest heat setting. Vaping on a high setting will burn up the terps and make the delta 8 vape cart taste bad. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher.

About this brand

All Hempire Direct products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry. Hempire Direct provides private label manufacturing for a variety of hemp products ; Delta 8 THC Oil, Delta 8 THC Vapes, Delta 8 THC Edibles, Delta 8 THC Softgels. CBD Oils, Concentrates and Topicals, and premium Indoor Hemp Flower. Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research Hempire Direct products are available at HempireDirect.com or just download our app from the app store. And at select retailers around the country.

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

