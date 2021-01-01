DELTA 8 THC VAPE CARTRIDGE Lemon OG
Our Delta 8 THC hemp derived vape cartridge has been voted most potent Delta 8 cart available by LA Weekly and contains 96% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml and .5ml delta 8 THC vape cartridge contain approximately: 1000mg total extract 950mg/ Delta 8 THC oil (95%+ Δ8THC) 50mg/ cannabis-derived terpenes no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent This is a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Δ8THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff. Also we always recommend vaping your cart on the lowest heat setting. Vaping on a high setting will burn up the terps and make the delta 8 vape cart taste bad. NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our products may test higher.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.
