Hempire Direct was founded by a group of cannabis enthusiasts who were on a mission to deliver high-quality organically sourced CBD products to the masses at affordable prices. Harmonizing the passion, creativity, and knowledge of the collective team, Hempire Direct was formed. Ever since the company’s inception, the journey for extreme excellence in the overall quality of the ingredients used, alongside the innovation to bring new and exciting ways to use CBD in a range of products has never faltered or slowed down. Each and every member of the team at Hempire Direct are wholly committed to delivering products that invoke truly unique experiences for all who try them out. Hempire Direct isn’t just a company that develops outstandingly original CBD products; it’s a lifestyle brand that embodies everything that is great about CBD. Our Mission To provide a nation with high-quality CBD products that are easy to use, easy to access, and enjoyed by all. Our Values To be an ethically responsible company. To always provide relevant and innovative products for our clients. To offer value for money to our customers. To look after the needs of our clients at all times. Our Promise We care about the environment, and we use organically derived hemp extract as the core ingredient in our products. We promise that our products are free from preservatives, additives, flavorings, and emulsifiers, and they always will be. We are committed to the constant innovation throughout our products and strive to be a market-leading provider of CBD products that enrich the lives of our clients across the globe.