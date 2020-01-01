About this product
SATIVA / RELIEF Terpene profile / Aroma: Hops, cinnamon, chamomile 21.58% CBD Pre Rolls are a mix of flower, shake, and trim and are about 25% CBD content of actual CBD Flower 98MM Raw Organic Hemp Cone White or Black Doob Tube Included CBD Hemp Flower, Machine Rolled, Hand Inspected 1.0 Grams 100% Flower/Trim Blend 100% Organic, No pesticides, No additives Bend, Oregon Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance Vegan, Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
