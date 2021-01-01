2000mg CBD LOTION
by Hempire State GrowersWrite a review
$48.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
For a soothing delivery of CBD, our lotion is ideal. Containing organically grown full spectrum CBD, this lotion delivers 20 mg of CBD per pump. This lotion is for topical use only and should be used sparingly unless you are experienced with CBD topicals. Serving size (of CBD): 17 mg/pump Total CBD content: 2000 mg Concentration of CBD: 20 mg/mL Servings per container: 55 Bottle size: 100ml-3.4oz
About this brand
Hempire State Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.