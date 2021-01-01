Cherry Wine CBD Flower
by Hempire State GrowersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Aroma: sweet cherry, black pepper and spice flavor aromas, earthy Lineage: The Wife and Charlotte's Cherries A potent hybrid strain that delivers euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling light and airy. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sweet aromas inherited from its parent strains. Cherry Wine showcases a distinct flavor, encased in a beautifully compact nug with vibrant colors and aggressive trichomes.
About this brand
Hempire State Growers
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.