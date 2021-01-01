Merlot CBD Flower
by Hempire State Growers
About this product
Aroma: fruity, floral, berry scent with an earthy undertone Lineage: Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom Profile: Smooth, earthy-sweet florals on the tongue distinguish this flower, similar to the parent strains which are both heavenly sweet with subtle bitter notes. Merlot inspires mild euphoria with a burst of happy hormones and a release of tension.
About this brand
Hempire State Growers
