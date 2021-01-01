750mg CBD Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies
by HemplilyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Treat yourself to calm and rest with these all-natural ingredient gummies containing 25mg of full-spectrum CBD each. Suggested Use: Adults only, take 1 gummy daily. Ingredients: Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Malic Acid.
About this brand
Hemplily
We help women with changing bodies find harmony and balance again.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.