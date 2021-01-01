 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 750mg CBD Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies

750mg CBD Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies

by Hemplily

Write a review
Hemplily Edibles Candy 750mg CBD Full Spectrum Vegan Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Treat yourself to calm and rest with these all-natural ingredient gummies containing 25mg of full-spectrum CBD each. Suggested Use: Adults only, take 1 gummy daily. Ingredients: Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Malic Acid.

About this brand

Hemplily Logo
We help women with changing bodies find harmony and balance again.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review