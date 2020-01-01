1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$115.47MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The whole-plant difference Hemplucid utilizes the whole hemp plant, so our products have hundreds of different plant-based compounds, like phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients. These compounds work in combination with CBD, creating what is called the “Entourage Effect”, promoting balance for the mind and body. What's inside Hemplucid hemp? CANNABINOIDS* Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGA), Cannabicyclol (CBL), Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), Cannabidivarin (CBDV), Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA), Cannabinol (CBN), Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA), Tetrahydrocannabivarinic Acid (THCVA) TERPENES* B-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene, Guaiol, Isopulegol, Linalool, p-Cymene, cis-Nerolidol *Actual genetic profile may differ slightly between harvests, strengths, and batches Other Ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Gelatin, Purified Water, Glycerin Unit Volume: 30 Servings (Gel Caps) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com
