  Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Water Soluble 1500mg

Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Water Soluble 1500mg

by Hemplucid

Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Water Soluble 1500mg
Hemplucid Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Water Soluble 1500mg

$118.97MSRP

About this product

The whole-plant difference Hemplucid utilizes the whole hemp plant, so our products have hundreds of different plant-based compounds, like phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients. These compounds work in combination with CBD, creating what is called the “Entourage Effect”, promoting balance for the mind and body. What's inside Hemplucid hemp? CANNABINOIDS* Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGA), Cannabicyclol (CBL), Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), Cannabidivarin (CBDV), Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA), Cannabinol (CBN), Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA), Tetrahydrocannabivarinic Acid (THCVA) TERPENES* B-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene, Guaiol, Isopulegol, Linalool, p-Cymene, cis-Nerolidol *Actual genetic profile may differ slightly between harvests, strengths, and batches Other Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Polysorbate 80 Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com

About this brand

Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.