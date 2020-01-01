 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Kalki THC-Free CBD Menthol Rub 1000mg

by Hemplucid

Kalki THC-Free CBD Menthol Rub 1000mg
$69.97MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Why isolate CBD? CBD Isolate, as the name implies, is just that: isolated CBD. We understand the trace amounts of THC found in our whole-plant extracts aren’t compatible with everyone’s lifestyle. Our THC-free line of products offers the benefits of CBD without secondary cannabinoids or terpenes. Fortunately, even isolated CBD can support the endocannabinoid system in balancing processes throughout the body. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Emulsifying wax NF, Organic Mango Butter, Apricot Oil, Almond Oil, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Menthol, Cannabidiol Oil (Isolate, acquired from hemp), Optiphen Plus, Chamomile Extract (Water, Glycerin, Chamomile Extract), (*Eucalyptus Essential Oil), Vitamin E (Natural, Non-GMO), Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid Unit Volume: 2 oz (59.1 ml) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com *In rare cases it may be possible for a THC-free product to trigger a false positive on a urinalysis due to the presences of cannabinoid metabolites

About this brand

Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.