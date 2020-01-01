CBD Patch
by Social CBD
1 piece
$13.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$45.47MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Why isolate CBD? CBD Isolate, as the name implies, is just that: isolated CBD. We understand the trace amounts of THC found in our whole-plant extracts aren’t compatible with everyone’s lifestyle. Our THC-free line of products offers the benefits of CBD without secondary cannabinoids or terpenes. Fortunately, even isolated CBD can support the endocannabinoid system in balancing processes throughout the body. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Emulsifying wax NF, Organic Mango Butter, Apricot Oil, Almond Oil, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Menthol, Cannabidiol Oil (Isolate, acquired from hemp), Optiphen Plus, Chamomile Extract (Water, Glycerin, Chamomile Extract), (*Eucalyptus Essential Oil), Vitamin E (Natural, Non-GMO), Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid Unit Volume: 2 oz (59.1 ml) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com *In rare cases it may be possible for a THC-free product to trigger a false positive on a urinalysis due to the presences of cannabinoid metabolites
Be the first to review this product.