Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.