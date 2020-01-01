 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Kalki THC-Free CBD Water Soluble 500mg

by Hemplucid

About this product

Hemplucid isolate CBD vs. other isolate CBD Most THC-free CBD products on the market include only CBD isolate. At Hemplucid, we believe in the power of using the entire hemp plant. That's why we've made a point to add all of the available natural hemp terpenes back into our isolate CBD, so you can enjoy as many of the holistic benefits of the hemp plant while avoiding even the smallest amount of THC. Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides, ISOTERP™ CBD (Natural Plant Terpenes, Isolate CBD) Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com *In rare cases it may be possible for a THC-free product to trigger a false positive on a urinalysis due to the presences of cannabinoid metabolites Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com

About this brand

Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.