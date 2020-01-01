Canine Calming Oil 250mg
by cbdMD
1 piece
$36.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$32.87MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The whole-plant difference Hemplucid utilizes the whole hemp plant, so our products have hundreds of different plant-based compounds, like phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients. These compounds work in combination with CBD, creating what is called the “Entourage Effect”, promoting balance for the mind and body. What's inside Hemplucid hemp? CANNABINOIDS* Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGA), Cannabicyclol (CBL), Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDA), Cannabidivarin (CBDV), Cannabidivarinic Acid (CBDVA), Cannabinol (CBN), Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA), Tetrahydrocannabivarinic Acid (THCVA) TERPENES* B-Caryophyllene, a-Bisabolol, a-Humulene, Guaiol, Isopulegol, Linalool, p-Cymene, cis-Nerolidol *Actual genetic profile may differ slightly between harvests, strengths, and batches Serving size Before adding anything new or unfamiliar to your pet's diet, it's always a good idea to consult with a veterinarian. It's also important to note that animals will respond to CBD differently than humans and that weight and size are factors. Consult the recommended serving size charts and remember to start low and slow until you understand how your pet responds to CBD. Ingredients: Fish Oil, Whole-Plant CBD Hemp Extract Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com *Seek advice from a veterinarian before adding CBD to an animal's diet
Be the first to review this product.