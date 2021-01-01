Lavender Drops
by Social CBD
1 piece
$60.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This full-spectrum tincture is nutritionally enhanced with organic coconut-derived MCT oil. USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD Slow-and-steady absorption Contains no palm oil USA grown & manufactured Less than 0.3% THC Ingredients: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, Organic Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Full Spectrum Oil Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes products that may contain soy, nuts, and fish.
Be the first to review this product.