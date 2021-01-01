 Loading…

USDA Organic Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD in MCT Oil 250mg

by Hemplucid

USDA Organic Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD in MCT Oil 250mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This full-spectrum tincture is nutritionally enhanced with organic coconut-derived MCT oil. USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD Slow-and-steady absorption Contains no palm oil USA grown & manufactured Less than 0.3% THC Ingredients: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil, Organic Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Full Spectrum Oil Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes products that may contain soy, nuts, and fish.

About this brand

Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.

