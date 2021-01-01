 Loading…

USDA Organic Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Vape Liquid 1000mg

by Hemplucid

USDA Organic Hemplucid Full-Spectrum CBD Vape Liquid 1000mg

About this product

Our organic full-spectrum CBD Vape Liquid is compatible with refillable tanks and vaporizers. This versatile formulation can also be used sublingually (under the tongue) like our other CBD tinctures. USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD Contains no PG (propylene glycol) All-natural hemp flavor USA grown & manufactured Less than 0.3% THC Ingredients: Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Full Spectrum Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes products that may contain soy, nuts, and fish.

Hemplucid has a passion for optimal health. We also believe in providing lucid information about hemp to allow everyone to make educated decisions. There are too many companies claiming that hemp can heal anything under the sun. We are not that type of company. We are not in the business of making a quick buck. Instead, we believe in the vitality of the hemp industry and we want to make sure it's around forever. That's why we've invested in creating the best products and the best educational resources for our customers.

