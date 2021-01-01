About this product

Our USDA Organic Water Soluble full-spectrum CBD tincture is nano-enhanced for fast-acting results and can be mixed with your favorite beverage, smoothie, or shake. USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD Nano-enhanced for fast-acting results Mixes well with drinks and other liquids USA grown & manufactured Less than 0.3% THC Ingredients: Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Organic Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) Full Spectrum Oil, Nano Electrolyte Blend, Organic Sunflower Lecithin Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes products that may contain soy, nuts, and fish. Why Choose Hemplucid Water Soluble CBD? Water Soluble CBD is our most popular full-spectrum product thanks to its potency and rapid onset of effects. This versatile tincture highlights the natural taste of hemp with sweet organic vegetable glycerin and mixes well with water and other beverages. Nano-enhancement ensures this fast-acting formulation delivers results now, not later. Made with Full-Spectrum Hemp Extracts Hemp compounds work better together. That’s why our full-spectrum or whole-plant CBD products are formulated with extracts from the whole hemp plant. We use a clean supercritical CO2 extraction method to produce pure hemp extracts with high concentrations of CBD, secondary cannabinoids, and flavorful terpenes. Experience the synergistic qualities of full-spectrum CBD in every drop. USDA Certified Organic Made with all-natural, USDA Certified Organic ingredients. Our products are presented as nature intended without the need for artificial ingredients, preservatives, or flavoring. Always Third-Party Tested Everything from our fields to the finished product is tested and retested to ensure we maintain the highest standards of potency and purity. Third-party test results (called Certificates of Analysis) are available to view online for every product batch. Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com Suggested Use There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to CBD. Everyone is different and will require different amounts to find their sweet spot. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you start your CBD journey. • Start with a small serving and gradually work your way up to a comfortable daily amount. • Consistent use is the best way to achieve results and find your balance. • Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight. • Sensitive to natural hemp flavors? Mix things up by adding CBD to food or drinks.