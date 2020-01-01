 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Real Scientific Hemp Oil 10% Green Label 15G Tube

The purest way to include our CBD hemp oil in your daily routine, our Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Green Label is as close to the original plant as you can get in hemp supplements. Extracted using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™, our hemp oil is an impeccably clean way to add CBD to your diet. Our RSHO™ is also naturally abundant in CBD, vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids. Each Green Label tube contains 1500 mg of CBD pressed directly from the hemp plant’s stalk and packaged in its raw form.

When our founders created the first “CBD pipeline”, a way to make CBD and other cannabinoids available legally throughout the United States and much of the world by deriving them from hemp, HempMeds® was launched to do just that — fulfill our responsibility to get cannabinoids to as many people as possible. We’ve spoken to millions of people throughout the States, and on every continent, who are looking for CBD and cannabinoids. Many are facing difficult challenges, and many have run out of other options. We understand we have a responsibility to be a resource that you can trust, so we’ve built our company to be exactly that: Your Trusted CBD Source.