One of our most inexpensive options for those looking for a place to start taking CBD, our Blue Label tincture is a straight from nature CBD supplement. A fuss-free way to add our Blue Label CBD hemp oil to your day, our Blue Label tincture takes our popular pure decarboxylated hemp oil and combines it with medium-chain triglyceride oil derived from wholesome coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil. Our minimally processed full-spectrum CBD hemp oil has 100 mg of CBD and is abundant in vitamins and minerals, terpenes, essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, chlorophyll, and other cannabinoids naturally found in hemp. Because this CBD tincture can be taken as-is or added to your favorite food or beverage, RSHO™ hemp tincture offers CBD in its most versatile form.
on September 20th, 2016
I notice a calming or soothing sensation more than anything else. Perfect for my NYC anxiety.