Real Scientific Hemp Oil 1OZ 100MG Blue Label Tincture

by HempMeds

5.01
HempMeds Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Real Scientific Hemp Oil 1OZ 100MG Blue Label Tincture

About this product

One of our most inexpensive options for those looking for a place to start taking CBD, our Blue Label tincture is a straight from nature CBD supplement. A fuss-free way to add our Blue Label CBD hemp oil to your day, our Blue Label tincture takes our popular pure decarboxylated hemp oil and combines it with medium-chain triglyceride oil derived from wholesome coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil. Our minimally processed full-spectrum CBD hemp oil has 100 mg of CBD and is abundant in vitamins and minerals, terpenes, essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, chlorophyll, and other cannabinoids naturally found in hemp. Because this CBD tincture can be taken as-is or added to your favorite food or beverage, RSHO™ hemp tincture offers CBD in its most versatile form.

gmartin88

I notice a calming or soothing sensation more than anything else. Perfect for my NYC anxiety.

About this brand

When our founders created the first “CBD pipeline”, a way to make CBD and other cannabinoids available legally throughout the United States and much of the world by deriving them from hemp, HempMeds® was launched to do just that — fulfill our responsibility to get cannabinoids to as many people as possible. We’ve spoken to millions of people throughout the States, and on every continent, who are looking for CBD and cannabinoids. Many are facing difficult challenges, and many have run out of other options. We understand we have a responsibility to be a resource that you can trust, so we’ve built our company to be exactly that: Your Trusted CBD Source.