Hempod Live Resin Cartridge

by Hempod

Introducing an exclusive small batch release, Hemp Live Resin Vape Cartridges. We've secured some of this extract from a processor in Oregon and hope to see more if it as we progress through 2019! It is made from fresh frozen hemp flower and safely extracted with butane. The current strain used is Cherry Blossom. More Info Official CCELL Cartridge (Kush Supply Co) for 510 Batteries We recommend using a Variable Wattage Battery set between 4.5-6W for the best flavor! Current batch tested at 81% CBD-A 3rd Party Lab Test shows potency 0% d9 THC. Ships to all 50 States

Hempod, featured on VICE and known popularly for our CBD Vape Pods, offers a collection of premium CBD Products crafted with belief in the powerful healing benefits and relief that can be found in the Hemp Plant. Our Pens, Tincture Oils, Gummies, and other products are all made with extract sourced from Hemp in Oregon under the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of our passion to provide doses of CBD in a portable, delicious, and potent form factor for customers who prefer both vaporization and oral ingestion.