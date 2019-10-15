BigD1423
on October 15th, 2019
Really great broad-spectrum CBD. Excellent terpene profile on all their strains and the entourage effect is potent.
Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page. More Info Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil. Official CCELL Cartridge Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN. 3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents Blue Dream Strain Profile 9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes No THC or Nicotine Ships to all 50 States
on March 9th, 2019
Works great love it. Tast great and helps calm my anxiety and relieve pain.