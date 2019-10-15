 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Hempod Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridge .5g

Hempod Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridge .5g

by Hempod

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Hempod Concentrates Cartridges Hempod Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridge .5g

$29.99MSRP

About this product

Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page. More Info Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil. Official CCELL Cartridge Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN. 3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents Blue Dream Strain Profile 9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes No THC or Nicotine Ships to all 50 States

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

BigD1423

Really great broad-spectrum CBD. Excellent terpene profile on all their strains and the entourage effect is potent.

Tylersweeney22

Works great love it. Tast great and helps calm my anxiety and relieve pain.

About this brand

Hempod Logo
Hempod, featured on VICE and known popularly for our CBD Vape Pods, offers a collection of premium CBD Products crafted with belief in the powerful healing benefits and relief that can be found in the Hemp Plant. Our Pens, Tincture Oils, Gummies, and other products are all made with extract sourced from Hemp in Oregon under the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of our passion to provide doses of CBD in a portable, delicious, and potent form factor for customers who prefer both vaporization and oral ingestion.