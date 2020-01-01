About this product

The Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge contains: Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Cannabis Derived Terpenes 94% Delta 8 THC before adding terpenes - Batch 002 *Lab test with terpenes added are currently being process* This vape product is 100% derived from the cannabis plant making it the best option on the market. We will have not and never will use cutting agents including MCT oil or Vitamin E acetate. Available in 1 gram Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge sizes. Add on a CCELL vape battery to your Delta 8 THC vape cartridge for a convenient and portable vape pen. Lab Tests Learn More about the difference between delta 8 THC, cbd vapes, broad spectrum cbd oil, full spectrum cbd oil, organic cannabinoids, and terpenes by visiting our Learn More page! What is Delta 8 THC? "The main value of this cannabinoid lies in its low potency, which translates into lower psychoactivity. When taken in high doses, delta-8-THC has shown to cause lower levels of anxiety than its relative delta-9-THC. This lower potency, together with the substance's array of medical benefits, prompted researchers to look deeper into its conversion, concluding that, generally speaking, delta-8-THC produces similar psychoactive effects to delta-9-THC but is 50 to 75 per cent less potent. Delta-8-THC is often described as an easier, more tolerable version of traditional THC, producing a semi-sedative physical effect without much mental stimulation that allows users to stay focused and go on about their jobs while getting the same soothing effects one would expect from THC. Put another way, delta-8-THC offers a clear high which does not trigger anxiety or confusion, making users feel less altered and more in tune with themselves than when they use delta-9-THC, with the upside that it heightens the senses and improves perceptibility, making outdoor activities like trekking and cycling more enjoyable. According to the US National Cancer Institute, delta-8-THC can be defined as an analogue of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with antiemetic (inhibits vomit and nausea), anxiolytic (fights anxiety and panic attacks), appetite stimulating, analgesic (relieves pain) and neuroprotective (prevents the ageing of nerve cells) properties. As for its mechanism of action, delta-8-THC binds to CB1 and CB2 receptors in the central nervous system, exhibiting a lower psychotropic potency than the primary form of THC found in cannabis" -Dinafem Seeds DISCLAIMER: DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. Featured on VICE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED - EASY REFUNDS If for whatever reason, you decide you are not satisfied, you can easily and quickly contact our helpful customer support to get an easy refund at support@hempods.com. Years of Experience in the Cannabis Industry With the experience and relationships we've formed throughout our years of experience in the industry, we are able to provide the highest quality ingredients and ensure that all of our products are derived completely from the cannabis plant. When you inhale the vapor from our cartridges you will immediately be able to recognize the clean taste of our cannabis derived terpenes and know that you're experiencing the most effective relief possible. It's important that we maintain the hemp plants therapeutic qualities and offering a product that is 100% of the plant is crucial to our mission. Minimal Packaging - Our cartridge boxes are made out of thick unbleached paper that you can recycle when you're done using. Its extremely important to us to minimize waste while we provide you with the relief you need on your journey towards wellbeing. Lab Test Sticker on each box includes batch date, testing percentages for each cannabinoid, and QR linked to official lab test file.