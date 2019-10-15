BigD1423
on October 15th, 2019
Really great broad-spectrum CBD product. The terpene profile on all strains are great and the entourage effect is potent.
Purchase confidently with Hempod's 100% Lifetime Guarantee. As daily CBD/Hemp users ourselves, we want to provide you with the highest quality hemp products for as long as you need them in your life. If there are any issues or concerns with the products you purchase, we will go out of our way to make things right! Simply send an email to support@hempods.com and our support team will get back to you as soon as possible! About the Product Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page. More Info Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil. Official CCELL Cartridge Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN. 3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents Blue Dream Strain Profile 9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes No THC or Nicotine Ships to all 50 States
on October 15th, 2019
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.