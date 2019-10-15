About this product

Purchase confidently with Hempod's 100% Lifetime Guarantee. As daily CBD/Hemp users ourselves, we want to provide you with the highest quality hemp products for as long as you need them in your life. If there are any issues or concerns with the products you purchase, we will go out of our way to make things right! Simply send an email to support@hempods.com and our support team will get back to you as soon as possible! About the Product Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page. More Info Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil. Official CCELL Cartridge Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN. 3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents Blue Dream Strain Profile 9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes No THC or Nicotine Ships to all 50 States