Product Benefits Zero THC New great tasting flavors Everyday anxiety relief Natural Organic Hemp Soothe recovery from exercise Reduce everyday stress Made and grown in the U.S.A Approx 20mg per 1mL Suggested Use Simply take a .5mL dropper full of oil twice per day and place it under your tongue for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Feel free to mix into your food or drinks. Store in dry cold areas Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is domestically and organically grown, in the USA. Safe for everyday use, to tackle everyday stresses with the goodness of nature. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is extracted from the entire hemp plant with full spectrum plus other naturally occurring, terpenes, flavonoids and more. HempsVision Hemp extraction process is done by cold press CO2 extracted. 15ml bottle contains 300+ mg CBD 30ml bottle contains 600+ mg CBD
