WHO WE ARE Located in Oakland, California, HempsVision specializes in CBD-rich hemp products. HempsVision is committed to improving the lives of its users and their families. Standing behind the purpose of restoring health, HempsVision produces the highest quality, pharmacist formulated CBD products to pave the way for a healthier, happier life. HempsVision quality grade cannabidiol ingredients contain the highest quality cannabidiol and natural ingredients, rich in all the beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant. We produce the safe, clean, pure CBD extract available today. This CBD extract is used to create CBD oils, CBD edibles, and various other products that enhance bioavailability. All of our products are pharmacist formulated and 3rd party tested. We believe in healing from within. We believe in providing options. OUR MISSION We are looking to change the way society relies on traditional medicine to heal. We are doers, educators, advocates, and innovators uniting the community behind a powerful and compelling message. Our inspiration comes from you, the hundreds of thousands of people who have experienced the incredible response of CBD use first hand. As pioneers in the CBD industry, we want to provide the highest-quality, most-efficiently extracted hemp oil possible. We accomplish by using end-to-end in house research & development, cultivation, extraction, & manufacturing.