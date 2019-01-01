 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. PREMIUM FULL STRENGTH FLAVORED CBD OIL - Tropical

PREMIUM FULL STRENGTH FLAVORED CBD OIL - Tropical

by HempsVision

Write a review
HempsVision Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual PREMIUM FULL STRENGTH FLAVORED CBD OIL - Tropical

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Product Benefits Zero THC New great tasting flavors Everyday anxiety relief Natural Organic Hemp Soothe recovery from exercise Reduce everyday stress Made and grown in the U.S.A Approx 20mg per 1mL Suggested Use ﻿Simply take a .5mL dropper full of oil twice per day and place it under your tongue for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Feel free to mix into your food or drinks. Store in dry cold areas Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is domestically and organically grown, in the USA. Safe for everyday use, to tackle everyday stresses with the goodness of nature. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is extracted from the entire hemp plant with full spectrum plus other naturally occurring, terpenes, flavonoids and more. HempsVision Hemp extraction process is done by cold press CO2 extracted. 15ml bottle contains 300+ mg CBD 30ml bottle contains 600+ mg CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HempsVision Logo
WHO WE ARE Located in Oakland, California, HempsVision specializes in CBD-rich hemp products. HempsVision is committed to improving the lives of its users and their families. Standing behind the purpose of restoring health, HempsVision produces the highest quality, pharmacist formulated CBD products to pave the way for a healthier, happier life. HempsVision quality grade cannabidiol ingredients contain the highest quality cannabidiol and natural ingredients, rich in all the beneficial cannabinoids of the hemp plant. We produce the safe, clean, pure CBD extract available today. This CBD extract is used to create CBD oils, CBD edibles, and various other products that enhance bioavailability. All of our products are pharmacist formulated and 3rd party tested. We believe in healing from within. We believe in providing options. OUR MISSION We are looking to change the way society relies on traditional medicine to heal. We are doers, educators, advocates, and innovators uniting the community behind a powerful and compelling message. Our inspiration comes from you, the hundreds of thousands of people who have experienced the incredible response of CBD use first hand. As pioneers in the CBD industry, we want to provide the highest-quality, most-efficiently extracted hemp oil possible. We accomplish by using end-to-end in house research & development, cultivation, extraction, & manufacturing.