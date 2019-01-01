About this product
Product Benefits Zero THC New Unflavored MCT Oil Based Everyday anxiety relief Soothe recovery from exercise Reduce everyday stress Made and grown in the U.S.A Approx 20mg per 1mL Suggested Use Great for cooking, food and drinks! Simply take a .5mL dropper full of oil twice per day and place it under your tongue for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. Store in dry cold areas Avoid touching dropper to mouth This new and completely flavorless formula takes full advantage and benefits of MCT Oil while maintaining HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD. Safe for everyday use, to tackle everyday stresses with the goodness of nature. HempsVision Premium Full Strength CBD Oil is extracted from the entire hemp plant with full spectrum plus other naturally occurring, terpenes, flavonoids and more. 30ml bottle contains 600+ mg CBD
