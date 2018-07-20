BrookAlyson99
on July 20th, 2018
This is such a beautiful balm! I now use it to help keep my skin balanced & acne free. I suffered from hormonal cystic acne for years and used the Ointment for Problem Skin to eradicate every last painful bump & now that they’re gone, I keep them at bay by using the Ointment for Irritated Skin. It’s amazing! It’s ultra thick, but melts like butter upon application. It smells “green”...natural with a hint of Shea Butter. It’s quite delightful. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin so soft, hydrated, and CLEAR!! I sometimes add a bit of this in with the Ointment for Problem Skin to apply all over my body for my Fibromyalgia & severe arthritis pain. I’m only 38, a mother to 5, and am very active in the beauty community, getting to work with brands all over the world. I NEED relief to be all that I can be and Hemptouch delivers!! Highly recommended their entire product line!!