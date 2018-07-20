 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Soothing CBD Skin Balm

by Hemptouch

$27.90MSRP

About this product

Soothing CBD Skin Balm soothes irritated, reddened, hypersensitive skin and fortifies its natural barrier function. It alleviates the cycle of discomfort, helps to strengthen and support sensitive skin and relaxes and balances skin from within. Used as part of a daily regime to combat dry, flaky and irritated skin, this balm alleviates the cycle of discomfort and itching. Ultra-clean formula CBD oil is extracted using the cold-pressed method at low temperatures without solvents or alcohol. Aromacert Certified, Vegan-Friendly, Never Tested on Animals. Water-free formulation for the most sensitive skin types Because we add no water, there is no need for added preservatives or alcohol. This makes the formulation well-suited for the most sensitive skin types. Dermatologically tested: Proven to be non-irritating and suitable for atopic and sensitive skin.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

BrookAlyson99

This is such a beautiful balm! I now use it to help keep my skin balanced & acne free. I suffered from hormonal cystic acne for years and used the Ointment for Problem Skin to eradicate every last painful bump & now that they’re gone, I keep them at bay by using the Ointment for Irritated Skin. It’s amazing! It’s ultra thick, but melts like butter upon application. It smells “green”...natural with a hint of Shea Butter. It’s quite delightful. It absorbs quickly and leaves my skin so soft, hydrated, and CLEAR!! I sometimes add a bit of this in with the Ointment for Problem Skin to apply all over my body for my Fibromyalgia & severe arthritis pain. I’m only 38, a mother to 5, and am very active in the beauty community, getting to work with brands all over the world. I NEED relief to be all that I can be and Hemptouch delivers!! Highly recommended their entire product line!!

About this brand

Hemptouch is an independent skincare brand based in Slovenia, the green heart of Europe. Inspired by powerful hemp plant, Hemptouch’s therapeutic natural remedies soothe and calm different types of skin problems. It’s the trilogy of hemp cannabinoids with skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, hemp-flower hydrolate, rich with powerful skin-enhancing antioxidants and raw hemp oil, packed with replenishing omegas and amino acids. At Hemptouch we are convinced our ointments and face creams will make your skin high. High on moisture of course! Our natural remedies are made from a triple dose of Cannabis Sativa hemp plant extracts: - raw hemp seed oil - hemp flower water - hemp leaf extract These active Cannabis Sativa botanicals work in unison to deliver long-lasting relief to sensitive skin, balance acne-prone skin and protect from aging effects of irritation. It all starts on our hemp field in Slovenia. We plant, cultivate and harvest hemp plants with love to bring out its powerful inner strength. Our hemps seeds are cold-pressed to get the oil of green colour, fresh for every batch of skin care products. Raw and unrefined, our hemp seed oil is rich in Omegas 3, 6, 9, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, it’s nature's powerful skin soother. Our skin products are 100% natural, free from artificial fragrances, silicones, parabens phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other skin irritants, plus vegan to boot.