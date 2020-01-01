About this product

Our Hemptrance CBD edible gummy containers hold 99% pure CBD. Lab tested to perfection, our CBD ensures only the best quality CBD is used in our products. Benefits of CBD include help with stress, inflammation, anxiety, depression, nausea, and even insomnia. New users commonly wonder how many CBD gummies they should take to avoid taking too much. The answer is simple, you can take as much as you want without any harmful side effects! We recommend taking one or two gummy bears to start. The affects should become noticeable in about 45 minutes to an hour. People suffering from any type of arthritis-related pains, like lower back or knee pain should notice a reduction in the pain or inflammation. Topical creams that contain CBD can also be used to spot treat certain areas with high inflammation. For treatment of anxiety or stress, CBD will start to ease levels within an hour of taking CBD. If you notice that you’re still experiencing stress and anxiety, you can increase the dosage to 3 to 4 gummy bears to increase the affects. As a general rule of thumb, if you weigh more, you may need to take more. This holds true with any supplements, the larger you are the more you will need to get the desired effects. Continue to try different dosage amounts each time you decide to use CBD and find the right dosage amount that works for you.