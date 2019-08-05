 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Wild Hemp hemp-ettes cigarettes

Wild Hemp hemp-ettes cigarettes

by Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes Cannabis Pre-rolls Wild Hemp hemp-ettes cigarettes

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wild Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp-ettes are made with a high-quality hemp blend and does not contain nicotine or tobacco. Hempettes are made in America with 0% THC and are legal in all 50 states.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

dan00135

Great packaging, Perfect for trying to quit smoking. I also bought the other hemptrance brand from the site.

About this brand

Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes Logo
High content CBD cigarettes