Ebola 7 Clones

by HendRx Farm

HendRx Farm Cannabis Clones Ebola 7 Clones

$12.00MSRP

Ebola 7 is a Humboldt County original HendRX cross between Harborside's Girl's Scout Cookie and San Fernando Valley OG.

About this strain

Ebola #7

Ebola #7

Ebola #7, also known as THCbola, is a blend of two popular California strains. It was created in the summer of 2012 when HendRx Farms’ breeders crossed SFV OG with Girl Scout Cookies. After an extensive phenotype hunt, #7 was selected for its high concentrations of THC that range between 24% - 28% depending on cultivation methods. Ebola #7 received its unique name after it unintentionally spread throughout gardens in Humboldt County.

HendRx Farms creates the Humboldt culture they are surrounded by. Founded on the principal of "the right to farm", HendRx Farms cultivates superior genetics, immaculate breeding techniques, and healthy cannabis seeds and clones.