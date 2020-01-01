Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
Ebola #7, also known as THCbola, is a blend of two popular California strains. It was created in the summer of 2012 when HendRx Farms’ breeders crossed SFV OG with Girl Scout Cookies. After an extensive phenotype hunt, #7 was selected for its high concentrations of THC that range between 24% - 28% depending on cultivation methods. Ebola #7 received its unique name after it unintentionally spread throughout gardens in Humboldt County.