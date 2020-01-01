 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Girl's Scout Cookie Clones

by HendRx Farm

About this product

The origins of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) are as hazy as you’ll feel after just a few hits. Some say it’s a cross between pure South African sativa Durban Poison and the west coast sativa-like hybrid OG Kush. Others say there’s a bit of a Florida strain in there called F1. And still others say sit has famous indica Granddaddy Purple in the mix. Whatever is in there with the Durban Poison and OG Kush, there’s no doubt that GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) deliver a bright, cerebral sativa high. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this strain

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

HendRx Farms creates the Humboldt culture they are surrounded by. Founded on the principal of "the right to farm", HendRx Farms cultivates superior genetics, immaculate breeding techniques, and healthy cannabis seeds and clones.