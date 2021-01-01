 Loading…

Indica

Blueberry Skunk

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Blueberry Skunk

Henry's Original

Blueberry Skunk

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

