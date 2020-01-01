About this product

Effects: daytime, energetic, euphoric, pain relief, relaxed Flavors: citrus, sweet, earth DESCRIPTION Clementine appears to be a reasonably potent (THC 17-19% but there are reports of levels as high as 26%), mood-elevating, energetic, aware and inspired, 70/30, Sativa-Dominant, (there may be an Indica version) daytime hybrid mix of (most say) Tangie and Lemon Skunk. Mellow and physically soothing, this sweet, citrus and earthy strain often enhances the five senses.