  5. Forbidden Fruit Prerolls .5g 4pk (2g)

Forbidden Fruit Prerolls .5g 4pk (2g)

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Pre-rolls Forbidden Fruit Prerolls .5g 4pk (2g)

About this product

Forbidden Fruit seems to be the name given to a number of strains the most common of which is a significantly potent (THC levels reported reaching 26%), blissful, contented, body-soothing and a little bit chatty, (some say) Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid duo of Cherry Pie and Tangie. Often gradually inducing sedation and sleep, this is a sweet, tropical fruit, citrus and pine strain. -- Unwind with our Premium cannabis Smokes, filled with flower harvested fresh from the fields. Each pack is filled with 4 half-gram smokes packed with heirloom cannabis grown with the utmost care by expert cultivators. We grind our flower in a custom grinder to ensure the finest consistency for a smooth, slow-burning smoke.

