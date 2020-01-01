About this product

Jillybean is said (by some) to be a slightly Sativa-Dominant daytime hybrid known for its bitter, citrus, mango and pineapple jelly bean flavor. This happy "stealth" strain (not easy for others to detect) is a mix of Orange Velvet and Space Queen and is a favored option for consumers who wish to be creative, social and sensually-elevated all while retaining a professional demeanor. -- Unwind with our Premium Cannabis Smokes, filled with flower harvested fresh from the fields.