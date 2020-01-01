 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Effects: nighttime, relaxed, euphoric, sleep aid, pain relief Flavors: earth, pine DESCRIPTION King Louis XIII is a popular, (originally) Southern California-bred, 70/30, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid named for the 17th Century French monarch. This potent descendant of OG Kush has a distinct diesel/pine aroma and is a consistent choice of "cannasseurs" who value its ability to (often) almost instantly set them in a relaxed place of happiness and powerful sedation.

