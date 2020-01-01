 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum Cookies (Hybrid)

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Platinum Cookies (Hybrid)

Effects: relaxed, euphoric, creativity Flavors: fruit, sweet, earth DESCRIPTION Platinum Girl Scout Cookies is a highly-potent, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, long-lasting, evening hybrid combination of OG Kush, Durban Poison and a mystery strain rumored to be Cherry Pie. Mood-elevating and sedating, this berry, earth and candy-like strain delivers a nicely-relaxing body high inspiring one satisfied consumer to exclaim, "It's the only weed you'll ever need!"

About this brand

Henry's Original Logo