Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Effects: relaxed, euphoric, creativity Flavors: fruit, sweet, earth DESCRIPTION Platinum Girl Scout Cookies is a highly-potent, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, long-lasting, evening hybrid combination of OG Kush, Durban Poison and a mystery strain rumored to be Cherry Pie. Mood-elevating and sedating, this berry, earth and candy-like strain delivers a nicely-relaxing body high inspiring one satisfied consumer to exclaim, "It's the only weed you'll ever need!"
