Indica

Sensi Star

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Sensi Star

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Henry's Original

Sensi Star

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

