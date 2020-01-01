Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sunset Sherbet is a potent, 65/35, Indica-Dominant hybrid pairing of Girl Scout Cookies and (possibly) a fairly rare strain called Pink Panties. This room-filling, sweet, earth and berry strain offers an initial boost of positive energy gradually followed by a relaxing sensation of contentedness where focusing too hard is discouraged and food tastes so good.
Be the first to review this product.