Sativa

Sour Haze

by Henry's Original

Henry's Original Cannabis Flower Sour Haze

Sour Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Limonene

What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.

