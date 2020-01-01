About this product

Sweet Tooth is an Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid with just enough Sativa influence to keep the user conscious and somewhat sharp. A blend of Afghani, Nepalese and Hawaiian, this strain is actually named for the plant's "sugary" crystals and matching aroma and offers happy effects better-suited for solitary contemplation as opposed to running an errand at the hardware store. -- Unwind with our Premium cannabis Smokes, filled with flower harvested fresh from the fields. Each pack is filled with 4 half-gram smokes packed with heirloom cannabis grown with the utmost care by expert cultivators. We grind our flower in a custom grinder to ensure the finest consistency for a smooth, slow-burning smoke.