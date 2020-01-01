 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Diamond OG

Diamond OG

by HERB

Diamond OG
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Diamond OG is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. This strain induces full-body relaxation that may help temper pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. Diamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. 

About this brand

Welcome to HERB. We were founded on the belief that medical cannabis patients deserve something better than the service and quality commonly found in this industry. We believe in quality over quantity and continuous improvement. We offer responsibly grown and locally sourced cannabis at a great value. We also offer a wide variety of cost-effective concentrates and health conscious edibles. Our representatives are knowledgeable and courteous, and put your satisfaction above all else. We’ll even swing by the local market for you on the way to your house! Try our service and we promise you’ll never look back.