 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Herb Nerd Classic Black Diesel Tee

Herb Nerd Classic Black Diesel Tee

by Herb Nerd Clothing

Write a review
Herb Nerd Clothing Apparel Shirts Herb Nerd Classic Black Diesel Tee

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Available at https://squareup.com/store/herbnerdclothing/item/classic-herb-nerd-t-black

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Diesel

Black Diesel

This infamous sativa strain is the proud winner of multiple Cannabis Cups, solidifying its regal position within the cannabis world. Bred using the genetics of NYC Diesel, Black Diesel’s dense purple flowers have not only an impressive appearance, but also an intense, favorable pungence with sour and fruity undertones. Bred by Advanced Seeds, this plant struggles with mold resistance but compensates with a high yield and THC content. Although Black Diesel produces some traditionally indica effects, patients often find this strain to be well-balanced, beginning with an intense sativa onset followed by a heavy-lidded indica lull.

About this brand

Herb Nerd Clothing Logo
Herb Nerd Clothing is dedicated to bringing you the freshest t-shirts, hoodies, accessories and more to compliment your highlife style. We pride ourselves in not only making sure to have the highest quality clothing but making sure it's eco-friendly too!