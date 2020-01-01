 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  5. Black Bubba Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Black Bubba Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny

Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Bubba Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

About this product

About this strain

Black Bubba

Black Bubba

Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.

About this brand

