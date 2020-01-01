 Loading…
  5. Blue Magoo Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Blue Magoo Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny

About this product

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

About this brand

